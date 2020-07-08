K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Taoiseach & Sinn Fein Leader Clash Over Debenhams.

: 07/08/2020 - 16:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
micheal_martin_09_05_19_rollingnews.jpg

The Taoiseach and the Sinn Féin leader have clashed over the support needed for the former Debenhams workers, of whom 106 were based in Newbridge.

Mary Lou McDonald said more needs to be done to protect the promises they were given about redundancies.

While the Taoiseach said the state would offer support - he added it wasn't as simple as the opposition was making it sound for the government to intervene.

Micheál Martin however urged Debenham's to give their staff their agreed entitlements:

newstalk1615898.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Micheál Martin/RollingNews
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!