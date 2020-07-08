Listen: Taoiseach & Sinn Fein Leader Clash Over Debenhams.

The Taoiseach and the Sinn Féin leader have clashed over the support needed for the former Debenhams workers, of whom 106 were based in Newbridge.

Mary Lou McDonald said more needs to be done to protect the promises they were given about redundancies.

While the Taoiseach said the state would offer support - he added it wasn't as simple as the opposition was making it sound for the government to intervene.

Micheál Martin however urged Debenham's to give their staff their agreed entitlements:

File image: Micheál Martin/RollingNews

