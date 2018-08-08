Listen Live Logo

M7 Temporary Road Closures Continue This Week

: 08/08/2018 - 07:44
Author: Shane Beatty
Overnight lane closures on the M7 continue.

Temporary lane closures will be in effect both ways for approximately two weeks.

The M7 will be closed southbound between junction 10 Naas South to junction 11 M9 from 10pm until 6am daily. The northbound closure will be in effect from 9pm nightly, until 6am.

The closures are in effect to facilitate the installation of a temporary barrier to the central median works area for the M7 Upgrade project.

During these times, one lane will be available in both directions.

 

