TD Calls For Civic Reception To Be Held For Kildare U20 Team

There are calls for a civic reception to be held for Kildare's All Ireland Championship winning Under-20 team.

Fianna Fáil TD for South Kildare, Fiona O’Loughlin is calling for an event to be held for the team and management in Newbridge Town Hall.

Deputy O'Loughlin says: "I am calling for a civic reception to mark the achievement of this team and to celebrate this historic win for Kildare. We had a great season for Kildare Football this year with the Senior lads also giving 110% out on the field- it has given a fantastic boost to the GAA community in Kildare."