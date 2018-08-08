Finance Minister Accused Of Having Casual Attitude To Sale Of Mortgages To Vulture Fund

The Finance Minister's been accused of having a casual attitude to the sale of thousands of Permanent TSB mortgages to a vulture fund.

The bank says the loans were 'non-performing', but the Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation says more than a thousand mortgage holders are engaging with the bank.

The organisation's been invited to meet with PTSB executives in Dublin later, where it'll be calling on the bank to cancel the sale in cases where people are still making payments.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe says people whose mortgages are sold to vultures continue to have legal protections.

Leixlip based David Hall who's CEO of the Organisation says that's not the case.