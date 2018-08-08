Listen Live Logo

K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Finance Minister Accused Of Having Casual Attitude To Sale Of Mortgages To Vulture Fund

: 08/08/2018 - 10:34
Author: Laura Donnelly
pascal_donohoe_20_07_17_rollingnews.jpg

The Finance Minister's been accused of having a casual attitude to the sale of thousands of Permanent TSB mortgages to a vulture fund.

The bank says the loans were 'non-performing', but the Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation says more than a thousand mortgage holders are engaging with the bank.

The organisation's been invited to meet with PTSB executives in Dublin later, where it'll be calling on the bank to cancel the sale in cases where people are still making payments.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe says people whose mortgages are sold to vultures continue to have legal protections.

Leixlip based David Hall who's CEO of the Organisation says that's not the case.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!