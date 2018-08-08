Listen: INMO Calls On Fianna Fáil To Accept Some Responsibility For Health Care Crisis

Fianna Fáil says waiting lists in our health system are a 'national scandal'.

The party says its analysis of HSE figures shows nearly one million people are now waiting for healthcare - however they claim the actual figure could be higher.

148 thousand people are waiting over one year to see a consultant.

It comes as Health Minister Simon Harris will today launch the implementation strategy for Slaintecare - a health plan that was agreed by all parties back in 2016.

Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary says the government are unable to tackle the waiting list problem:

Speaking to Shane Beatty on Kfm's Kildare Today, Director of Industrial Relations at the INMO, Tony Fitzpatrick says Fianna Fail must accept some responsibility: