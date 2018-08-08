Listen Live Logo

Resources Relating To Proposed New Bus Services Launched

: 08/08/2018 - 16:24
Author: Laura Donnelly
Resources relating to the proposed new bus services under the Dublin Area Bus Network Review plan are now available.

The NTA has launched the local ‘BusConnects’ network review brochures as part of the public consultation process that is now underway.

They include area-based information brochures - each covering a sector of the city, a new tool showing how far you could go in 30, 45 and 60 minutes in the network; and a comparison table listing existing routes and showing which new services replace them.

The North/West area includes Dunboyne, Leixlip, Maynooth, Blanchardstown, Castleknock, Celbridge, Lucan, Adamstown, Clondalkin, and Liffey Valley.

