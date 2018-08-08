Listen: Gardai Urge People To Be Mindful Of Increase In Theft Of Electronic Equipment

Gardai are advising people to note the IMEI number of their phone, and to mark electronic equipment so that it identifiable.

It follows a spate of break ins where a significant amount of electronic equipment was stolen.

Gardai are investigating a burglary which occurred at 2.30am this morning in Leixlip.

Access was gained to house in Ryevale Lawns, and a number of mobile phones were stolen.

And a significant amount of electronic property was stolen during the course of a break in at Ovidstown in Naas last Saturday.

The back door was damaged and entry gained to the house at around lunchtime, between 12.45 and 2.45pm.

Garda Audrey Sheridan is advising people to ensure they enable the PIN option on their phone, and take note of the IMEI number: