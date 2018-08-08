Listen Live Logo

Family Of Kildare Girl Who Drowned In Spain Last Week Say They Are Devastated By Her Loss

08/08/2018
Author: Laura Donnelly
The family of a 4 year old Kildare girl who drowned in Spain last week, say she was their tiny Wonder Woman and they're devastated by her loss.

Georgia Callan from Ardclough lost her life after getting into difficulty in a pool in Marbella on July 28th.  

A statement on behalf of Emeline Callan and Jacqueline Russell says Georgia sought beauty, goodness and fun, wherever she was.  

They added, she loved wearing princess dresses, and her pets were amongst her dearest friends.

A celebration of her life will take place at Newlands Cross Crematorium on Friday.

 

