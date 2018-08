The sale of over 10,000 PTSB non-performing loans to a vulture fund will go ahead as planned.

A meeting between executives from the bank and the Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation ended a short time ago.

Concerns were raised that around a thousand homeowners were engaging with the bank and their loans were included in the sale.

However, CEO of the IMHO, Leixlip based David Hall has confirmed the sale will still go ahead despite today's meeting: