One PSNI Officer Injured Following Clashes At Belfast Bonfire.

: 08/08/2019 - 13:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
At least one PSNI officer has been injured following clashes with a small number of residents near a controversial Belfast bonfire.

Police landrovers have now moved to surround the pyre at the New Lodge housing estate in the north of the city - where bricks and other items were thrown earlier.

Dozens of officers in riot gear are attending the scene amid attempts to remove the structure from Department for Infrastructure land.

It's due to be lit tonight to mark the anniversary of the introduction of internment without trial.

