Eir has introduced a "No limits data" plan for customers, one week after the advertising watchdog announced plans for a major review of the term "unlimited" in mobile data policies.

From today, Eir will give users what it calls "effectively uncapped data usage" for prepay, bill and small business plans.

If customers use more than 80 gigabytes of data, they will not be charged any extra by Eir.

Instead, their speeds will be slowed until their next payment is made.