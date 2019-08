The ESB is warning football and hurling fans not to attach bunting or flags to electricity polls.

Supporters are gearing up for a number of busy weekends ahead of the All-Ireland football and hurling championship fixtures.

ESB Networks is warning people that even coming close to these live wires is extremely hazardous and can be fatal, and is appealing to the public not to put themselves at risk of electrocution.

Stock image: Pixabay