Ireland's public debt increased by 5 billion euro last year.

The annual report on Public Debt shows it rose to 206 billion in 2018 - the equivalent of 42,500 euro for every person living in the state.

The Department of Finance says fiscal discipline must be shown to stop the build up of any more debt.

It says structural reforms, such as raising the level of employment and reducing barriers to the labour supply, will be important to reduce the debt burden.