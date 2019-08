The Irish Examiner reports that Gas Networks Ireland has, for the first time, injected farm-produced biomethane into its national network at a site in Co Kildare.

The purpose built facility is in Cush, and it went live in the last few days.

This is the first part of GNI's €28 million nationwide renewable gas programme.

It is now seeking planning permission for a similar facility in Michelstown, Co. Cork.