Man Arrested In Connection With Multi-Million VAT Fraud.

: 08/08/2019 - 17:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_badge.jpg

A man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with a multi million euro VAT fraud investigation. 

Gardai say since 2016, almost 30 million euro has been identified moving through banks accounts linked to several companies here and in the North by an organised crime gang. 

The money was then transferred to accounts in a number of foreign jurisdictions. 

A suspect arrested on Tuesday, is the second person to be held in connection with the investigation. 

He's being questioned at Castlrea garda station in Co. Roscommon. 
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!