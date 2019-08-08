Man Arrested In Connection With Multi-Million VAT Fraud.

A man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with a multi million euro VAT fraud investigation.

Gardai say since 2016, almost 30 million euro has been identified moving through banks accounts linked to several companies here and in the North by an organised crime gang.

The money was then transferred to accounts in a number of foreign jurisdictions.

A suspect arrested on Tuesday, is the second person to be held in connection with the investigation.

He's being questioned at Castlrea garda station in Co. Roscommon.

