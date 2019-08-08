K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Donohoe: Ireland's Economy Will Be Able To "Respond Back" To No-Deal Brexit

: 08/08/2019 - 17:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
paschal_donohoe_28_01_19_rollingnews.jpg

The Finance Minister insists the economy would be able to " respond back" to the shock of a no-deal Brexit.

The Central Bank has previously said more than 100,000 jobs are at risk in the medium term, if the UK crashes out of the EU.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated that the UK will leave on October 31st whatever the circumstances.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says the government will have to decide in the coming weeks what scenario the budget should be prepared for:

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!