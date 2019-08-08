Donohoe: Ireland's Economy Will Be Able To "Respond Back" To No-Deal Brexit

The Finance Minister insists the economy would be able to " respond back" to the shock of a no-deal Brexit.

The Central Bank has previously said more than 100,000 jobs are at risk in the medium term, if the UK crashes out of the EU.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated that the UK will leave on October 31st whatever the circumstances.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says the government will have to decide in the coming weeks what scenario the budget should be prepared for:

