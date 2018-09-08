Saturday Night Party

Maynooth University Welcome Students To Launchpad Orientation Programme Ahead Of Academic Year

: 09/08/2018 - 12:26
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
Maynooth University is welcoming more than 700 students today who will register for its Launchpad orientation programme, which aims to ease the transition for new students from under-represented backgrounds to university life.

Students attending Launchpad are often the first in their families to go to third level and have entered Maynooth through the HEAR (Higher Education Access Route), DARE (Disability Access Route to Education), further education and training, or the entry routes for mature students.

 The new students will be joined over the weekend by 800 of their supporters so they enter university life in a supported and friendly setting.

 Maynooth University’s Access Programme was established in 1998 to increase the numbers of students from under-represented backgrounds getting to and through university.

 The university has the highest proportion of students in receipt of a SUSI grant in the university sector – 49% in comparison to DCU at 36%, UCD at 28% or TCD at 24%

