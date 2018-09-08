Works On Adult Gym And Playground At Maynooth Harbour To Be Considered Under 2019 Capital Works Programme

Members of Maynooth Municipal District have admitted that equipment in the adult gym and the playground in Maynooth Harbour requires replacement.

The works will be considered for the 2019 Capital works programme but this will depend on the funding required and the need to fund other capital projects in the municipal district area.

The playground is cleaned three times a week from March to October and once a week from November to February

The motion brought forward by Fianna Fáil Councillor Naoise Ó’Cearúil was discussed at the September District Meeting last week.