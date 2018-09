Kildare County Council has been advised that no additional funding will be made available from Central Government or from the local authority’s financial resources for urgent repair works on bog roads in the Maynooth area following the recent very dry spell.

A number of bog roads are in serious distress due to the drought conditions experienced over the summer.

The motion brought forward by Fine Gael Councillor Brendan Weld was discussed at the September Maynooth District meeting last week.