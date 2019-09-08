Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Man Arrested After Suspicious Device Was Found In Tyrone Yesterday.

: 09/08/2019 - 09:57
Author: Eoin Beatty
tyrone_map.png

 

Police in north have confirmed a suspicious object found in Tyrone yesterday afternoon was a viable device.

Homes in the Church View area of Strabane were evacuated for a time as it was examined.

A man has since been arrested over the incident.

Detectives have confirmed the security alert is now over.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!