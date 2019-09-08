Sunday Wind Down

Calls For The Athy MD, Monasterevin and The Surrounding Area To Be Declared As Rent Pressure Zones.

: 09/08/2019 - 10:17
Author: Eoin Beatty
athy_google_maps_satelite_image.png

 

The members of the Athy Municipal District are being asked to immediately call on the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government to declare the Athy Municipal District and the town of Monasterevin and the surrounding area including Kildangan as rent pressure zones.

A Rent Pressure Zone (RPZ) is a designated area where rents cannot be increased by more than 4% per annum. This applies to new and existing tenancies (unless an exemption is being applied).

The existing Kildare RPZs are: Naas, Newbridge, Celbridge-Leixlip and Maynooth.

The motion proposed by Labour Councillor Mark Wall will be discussed at the Athy MD meeting on Monday 16th September.

 

