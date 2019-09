The Clane-Maynooth Municipal District Office will engage with local residents and businesses to determine an appropriate location for the installation of a dedicated disabled parking space in Johnstown (Enfield.)

KCC say this will be implemented in the coming months.

The motion put forward by Fine Gael Councillor Brendan Weld was that at least one disabled parking bay would be installed in the village.

It was discussed at last week's Clane-Maynooth MD meeting.