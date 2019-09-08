Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

KCC Outlines Preventative Plans To Deal With Unauthorised Bonfires At Halloween.

: 09/08/2019 - 12:35
Author: Eoin Beatty
bonfire_flame.jpeg

Independent Cllr. Padraig McEvoy proposed a motion at the Clane-Maynooth MD asking the council to outline what preventative plans are in place to deal with unauthorised bonfires that recur at Halloween.

KCC responded saying, the Environment Department will contact relevant internal departments to arrange a meeting to discuss the issue and consider appropriate assistance.

The Fire Service will respond when alerted to burning bonfires.

An assessment will be made of each fire and where fires threaten lives, property or infrastructure, they will be extinguished.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!