KCC Outlines Preventative Plans To Deal With Unauthorised Bonfires At Halloween.

Independent Cllr. Padraig McEvoy proposed a motion at the Clane-Maynooth MD asking the council to outline what preventative plans are in place to deal with unauthorised bonfires that recur at Halloween.

KCC responded saying, the Environment Department will contact relevant internal departments to arrange a meeting to discuss the issue and consider appropriate assistance.

The Fire Service will respond when alerted to burning bonfires.

An assessment will be made of each fire and where fires threaten lives, property or infrastructure, they will be extinguished.