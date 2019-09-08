KCC Say An Upgrade To The Junction R403 and R414 In Allenwood Is Not Possible In The Present Layout.

Fine Gael Cllr. Brendan Wyse proposed a motion at the recent Clane-Maynooth MD meeting on whether or not it can be confirmed that an investigation of the road layout at the junction of the R403 and R414 roads near the Skew (Shee) Bridge in Allenwood is on the list of projects to be looked at by the Technical Assessment and Advisory Group (TAAG) and provide an up to date status on the investigation.

KCC responded saying this issue was examined by Technical Assessment and Advisory Group in January 2018.

The Shee Bridge is a canal bridge over the Grand Canal, adjacent to the R403 and R414.

Furthermore KCC said there is limited stacking space and turning area due to the proximity of the Bridge to the R403.

Therefore, due to physical and geometric constraints at the junction, it is not possible to upgrade the junction in the present layout.

The cost of any improvement works would be substantial, would not be warranted at this junction and would be unlikely to attract funding.