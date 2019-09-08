Listen Live Logo

Broken Down Steam Engine in Sallins Causes Train Delays Into Heuston.

: 09/08/2019 - 18:12
Author: Eoin Beatty
There are delays of up to an-hour-and-a-half on mainline trains operating into Dublin Heuston this evening.

The problem's been caused by a broken down steam engine on the line at Sallins in County Kildare.

Iarnród Éireann's Barry Kenny says efforts are underway to clear the track;

