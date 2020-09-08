Listen: 136 Unauthorised Development Complaints Made In Kildare Between Janauary & June.

Kildare County Council has initiated legal proceedings against 11 unauthorised developments this year.

Between January and June, it received 136 complaints about developments which may not have planning permission, or may not have appropriate permissions.

In 71 cases, enforcement notices have been issued.

54 cases were closed during that period, and a total of 301 cases resolved in 2018 and 2019.

Fine Gael Councillor Brendan Wyse, put forward the motion

Cllr Wyse joined Eoin Beatty on Kildare Today to discuss his motions before the September meeting of the Clane Maynooth Municipal District.