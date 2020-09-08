Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: 136 Unauthorised Development Complaints Made In Kildare Between Janauary & June.

: 09/08/2020 - 12:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kcc_logo_badge.jpeg

Kildare County Council has initiated legal proceedings against 11 unauthorised developments this year.

Between January and June, it received 136 complaints about developments which may not have planning permission, or may not have appropriate permissions.

In 71 cases, enforcement notices have been issued.

54 cases were closed during that period, and a total of 301 cases resolved in 2018 and 2019.

Fine Gael Councillor Brendan Wyse, put forward the motion

tuesbrendanw.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Cllr Wyse joined Eoin Beatty on Kildare Today to discuss his motions before the September meeting of the Clane Maynooth Municipal District.

brendan_wyse.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!