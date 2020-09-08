Kildare Focus

Up To 2,000 Pigs Killed In Fire In Co. Down.

: 09/08/2020 - 12:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Up to 2,000 pigs were killed in a large fire in Co Down last night.

One person also suffered minor burns in the blaze which took place at a farm shed in Kilkeel.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service says it is believed to have started by accident.

 

