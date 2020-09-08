The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Murder Trial Hears Witness Told Gardai He Heard Alleged Vitcim Tell The Accused To "Remember My Face".

: 09/08/2020 - 13:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
criminal_courts_of_justice_3.jpg

A jury’s heard a witness in a murder trial told gardai he heard the alleged victim tell the accused ‘remember my face.’

The accused denies murdering 18 year old Azzam Raguragui in a park in Dundrum, Dublin in May 2019.

Stephanie Rohan reports from the Central Criminal Court.

newstalk1257736.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: CCJ/RollingNews
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!