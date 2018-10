The world's longest non-stop flight will be launched this Thursday by Singapore Airlines and will run three times a week.

The journey from Singapore to New Jersey will take just under 19 hours.

Perth to London holds the current record for the longest flight, clocking in at 17 and a half hours.

The planes to be used for the long haul flights make the aircraft cabin feel "more like a room, with high ceilings, sophisticated LED lighting and almost vertical sidewalls."