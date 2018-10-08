Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: ICS Says New Screening Programme Aims To Eliminate Cervical Cancer.

: 10/08/2018 - 16:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
irish_cancer_society.jpg

The aim of the new screening programme is to eliminate cervical cancer in Ireland.

The Irish Cancer Society says the implementation of recommendations from the Scally Report and what's learned from the obstetrics and gynaecology review should create a world class service here.

Emma Mhic Mhathuna is the 21st woman to have died after her smear results were misread.

She will be laid to rest in Maynooth on Wednesday.

Head of Services and Advocacy Donal Buggy says what happened in the Cervical Check crisis can never happen again.

newstalk1318971.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!