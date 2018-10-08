Listen: ICS Says New Screening Programme Aims To Eliminate Cervical Cancer.

The aim of the new screening programme is to eliminate cervical cancer in Ireland.

The Irish Cancer Society says the implementation of recommendations from the Scally Report and what's learned from the obstetrics and gynaecology review should create a world class service here.

Emma Mhic Mhathuna is the 21st woman to have died after her smear results were misread.

She will be laid to rest in Maynooth on Wednesday.

Head of Services and Advocacy Donal Buggy says what happened in the Cervical Check crisis can never happen again.