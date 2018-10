A new UN backed report says countries need to take urgent action to stop global temperatures rising by more than 1-and-a-half degrees Celsius.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change calls for a rapid switch to electric vehicles, major cuts to greenhouse gas emissions and a huge expansion of renewable energy.

Peter Thorne is a Prof. of Physical Geography at Maynooth U., and co-ordinator of the panel.

He says government policy must change from tomorrow's budget onwards.