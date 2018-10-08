Listen Back: Monday's Edition Of Kildare Focus With Ciara Plunkett

Listen back to Monday's edition of Kildare Focus with Ciara Plunkett, joined by author and stress expert, Sarah Doyle, Education Officer at Dogs Trust, Fiona Grehan on the #BeDogConfident campaign. Tina O'Kelly of Naas Musical Society revealed details of Thursday's fashion show at the Osprey Hotel, Naas. Carmel Doyle, Interim CEO of the Jack and Jill Foundation spoke about the inaugural Jack and Jill Awareness Week, and founder of the Digitial Youth Council of Ireland, Clane's Harry McCann, marked the beginning of coding week.
About Us
Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.
Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.
Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station. You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.
Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!