K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Budget 2020, Key Points.

: 10/08/2019 - 13:32
Author: Ciara Plunkett
pasc.png

The Finance Minister says this is a budget developed in the shadow of Brexit.

Paschal Donohoe is making a package of over 1.2 billon euro available to respond to the challenge;

newstalk1315424.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Minister Donohoe has also announced funding for people who may lose their jobs post Brexit.

newstalk1320919.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

You can watch the Minister delivering Budget 2020 here.

Key points:

*A €1.2 BILLION EURO PACKAGE, EXCLUDING EU FUNDING, TO RESPOND TO BREXIT, and so, in the event of a no-deal Brexit:

€45m transition fund
€42m rescue and restructuring fund
€8m transformation fund for food and non food businesses
€5m for micro finance ireland
€5m for LEO Brexit Fund
€2m for Intertrade Ireland
€3m for regulatory bodies
€85m for beef farmers
€14m for fisheries
€6m for livestock farmers and mushroom sector
€5m for food and drinks processing

*€365M  FOR SOCIAL PROTECTION EXPENDITURE ON LIVE REGISTER AND 45M FOR PEOPLE TO TRANSITION TO NEW JOBS POST NO DEAL BREXIT

*€1.5bn into the rainy day fund from Ireland Strategic Investment Fund

*€ 650m TO SUPPORT AGRICULTURE, ENTERRPISE AND TOURISM, €220M OF THAT TO BE DEPLOYED IMMEDIATELY IF THERE'S NO DEAL

Decided not to put 500m extra promised from exchequer

*Tax measures to raise €300m and total net budget package of €2.9 billion.

*Total voted expenditure will be €70 billion next year .

*Department expecting a 0.6% deficit next year Economy is expected to grow by 0.7 per cent next year.

Up-Date, 13.32hrs

*Carbon tax will apply to auto fuels from tonight but other fuels will be delayed until May 2020 after winter heating season. Carbon tax will raise 90 million in 2020

*Carbon tax funding used for package targeted at Midlands/Newbridge headquartered Bord na Mona.  €20m for a new energy efficiency scheme targeted initially at social housing stock in the region. €5m for peatland rehabilitation. € 6m for a just transition fund

*Midlands investment will support 400 environmentally sustainable jobs with 100 more through peatlands rehabilitation

*The 1% diesel surcharge will be replaced by a nitrogen oxide emissions based charge. It will apply to all new cars registered from 1st Jan 2020

*Benefit in Kind to have environmental rationale for commercial vehicles from 2023

*Extend BIK zero rate on electric cars to 2022

*Extend VRT relief on hybrids to 2020

*Diesel rebate scheme for hauliers to compensate for fuel cost increases

Up-Date, 13.35hrs

*Equalising electricity tax rates for businesses and non businesses

*Nearly €1bn for Dept of Business: €10 million for disruptive technologies fund and €600m  for Brexit loan and growth scheme

Up-Date, 13.40hrs

*Increasing the R&D tax credit for small and micro companies from 25 to 30 per cent

*Increasing qualifying production cap for microbreweries from 40,000 to 50,000 hectolitres

*A relief for small independent bookmakers up to €50,000  a year from the betting duty

Up-Date, 13.45hrs

*Farm restructuring relief to be extended until 2022

*Government investing €2 billion in rural Ireland next year including 51m more for Dept of Agriculture

*€3 million to pilot a new agri-environmental schemes in 2020 to reduce emissions in sector

*€40 million for tourism specific initiatives in 2020

*€21 million increase in overseas aid to 837 million in 2020

*€384 million extra to Dept of Transport to total budget of 2.7 billion

Up-Date, 13.50hrs

*€3m for electric car infrastructure; will double the number of local authority on street charge points

*€8 million to Dept of Communications for retention of grants to buy electric cars

*€9m for sustainable mobility projects like greenways and urban cycling projects

Up-Date: 13.55hrs

Extra €20 million for homeless services bringing budget to 166 million

*€1.1 billion to support building of 11,000 social houses in 2020; an additional 12,000 in 2021

*€17.5 Million for the Land Development Agency and 186m for the serviced site fund and affordable housing

*€130 million for urban regeneration fund

*€2 million in additional funding for the RTB to step up powers

*Help to buy scheme extended as is until 2021

*Rate of stamp duty applicable to non-residential property to increase 1.5 per cent at midnight

Up-Date: 14:20

*Prescription charges to be reduced by 50c

*25 million extra for the National Treatment Purchase Fund

*Drug payment scheme being reduced 10 euro a month

*Cigarettes up 50c a pack

*Change in bands for over 70s so 56,000 more people get medical cards

*Free GP care for under 8s

*Free dental care for under 6s

*1 million additional home help hours

*20 million in slaintecare fund

*1,000 therapists, nurses and other healthcare workers to be recruited

*150 new teaching posts and 1.9 billion investment in special education

*400 teaching posts to support those with special educational needs and 1,000 SNAs

*0.1 per cent increase in higher ed training levy to raise 74 million

*60m extra for human capital initiative for 3,000 extra places in identified priority skill areas

*Extra 54 million for early learning and childcare

*700 new garda recruits with extra garda budget of 81 million

*32 million extra for the Defence Forces

*No across the board tax cuts

*Increase in Home Carer Credit of 100 euro to bring it to 1600 euro

*Earned Income Credit going up 150 to 1500

*Banking levy increasing from 59 to 170 per cent

*Increase in threshold for tax free threshold for inheritance tax by 15,000 to 335,000

*Living Alone allowance to increase by 5 euro

*One Parent Family Payment going up by 15 euro and 10 euro for working family payment

*Fuel allowance increasing by 2 euro a week

*13 million for warmer homes scheme

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!