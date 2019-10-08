Listen: Budget 2020, Key Points.

The Finance Minister says this is a budget developed in the shadow of Brexit.

Paschal Donohoe is making a package of over 1.2 billon euro available to respond to the challenge;

Minister Donohoe has also announced funding for people who may lose their jobs post Brexit.

You can watch the Minister delivering Budget 2020 here.

Key points:

*A €1.2 BILLION EURO PACKAGE, EXCLUDING EU FUNDING, TO RESPOND TO BREXIT, and so, in the event of a no-deal Brexit:

€45m transition fund

€42m rescue and restructuring fund

€8m transformation fund for food and non food businesses

€5m for micro finance ireland

€5m for LEO Brexit Fund

€2m for Intertrade Ireland

€3m for regulatory bodies

€85m for beef farmers

€14m for fisheries

€6m for livestock farmers and mushroom sector

€5m for food and drinks processing

*€365M FOR SOCIAL PROTECTION EXPENDITURE ON LIVE REGISTER AND 45M FOR PEOPLE TO TRANSITION TO NEW JOBS POST NO DEAL BREXIT

*€1.5bn into the rainy day fund from Ireland Strategic Investment Fund

*€ 650m TO SUPPORT AGRICULTURE, ENTERRPISE AND TOURISM, €220M OF THAT TO BE DEPLOYED IMMEDIATELY IF THERE'S NO DEAL

Decided not to put 500m extra promised from exchequer

*Tax measures to raise €300m and total net budget package of €2.9 billion.

*Total voted expenditure will be €70 billion next year .

*Department expecting a 0.6% deficit next year Economy is expected to grow by 0.7 per cent next year.

Up-Date, 13.32hrs

*Carbon tax will apply to auto fuels from tonight but other fuels will be delayed until May 2020 after winter heating season. Carbon tax will raise 90 million in 2020

*Carbon tax funding used for package targeted at Midlands/Newbridge headquartered Bord na Mona. €20m for a new energy efficiency scheme targeted initially at social housing stock in the region. €5m for peatland rehabilitation. € 6m for a just transition fund

*Midlands investment will support 400 environmentally sustainable jobs with 100 more through peatlands rehabilitation

*The 1% diesel surcharge will be replaced by a nitrogen oxide emissions based charge. It will apply to all new cars registered from 1st Jan 2020

*Benefit in Kind to have environmental rationale for commercial vehicles from 2023

*Extend BIK zero rate on electric cars to 2022

*Extend VRT relief on hybrids to 2020

*Diesel rebate scheme for hauliers to compensate for fuel cost increases

Up-Date, 13.35hrs

*Equalising electricity tax rates for businesses and non businesses

*Nearly €1bn for Dept of Business: €10 million for disruptive technologies fund and €600m for Brexit loan and growth scheme

Up-Date, 13.40hrs

*Increasing the R&D tax credit for small and micro companies from 25 to 30 per cent

*Increasing qualifying production cap for microbreweries from 40,000 to 50,000 hectolitres

*A relief for small independent bookmakers up to €50,000 a year from the betting duty

Up-Date, 13.45hrs

*Farm restructuring relief to be extended until 2022

*Government investing €2 billion in rural Ireland next year including 51m more for Dept of Agriculture

*€3 million to pilot a new agri-environmental schemes in 2020 to reduce emissions in sector

*€40 million for tourism specific initiatives in 2020

*€21 million increase in overseas aid to 837 million in 2020

*€384 million extra to Dept of Transport to total budget of 2.7 billion

Up-Date, 13.50hrs

*€3m for electric car infrastructure; will double the number of local authority on street charge points

*€8 million to Dept of Communications for retention of grants to buy electric cars

*€9m for sustainable mobility projects like greenways and urban cycling projects

Up-Date: 13.55hrs

Extra €20 million for homeless services bringing budget to 166 million

*€1.1 billion to support building of 11,000 social houses in 2020; an additional 12,000 in 2021

*€17.5 Million for the Land Development Agency and 186m for the serviced site fund and affordable housing

*€130 million for urban regeneration fund

*€2 million in additional funding for the RTB to step up powers

*Help to buy scheme extended as is until 2021

*Rate of stamp duty applicable to non-residential property to increase 1.5 per cent at midnight

Up-Date: 14:20

*Prescription charges to be reduced by 50c

*25 million extra for the National Treatment Purchase Fund

*Drug payment scheme being reduced 10 euro a month

*Cigarettes up 50c a pack

*Change in bands for over 70s so 56,000 more people get medical cards

*Free GP care for under 8s

*Free dental care for under 6s

*1 million additional home help hours

*20 million in slaintecare fund

*1,000 therapists, nurses and other healthcare workers to be recruited

*150 new teaching posts and 1.9 billion investment in special education

*400 teaching posts to support those with special educational needs and 1,000 SNAs

*0.1 per cent increase in higher ed training levy to raise 74 million

*60m extra for human capital initiative for 3,000 extra places in identified priority skill areas

*Extra 54 million for early learning and childcare

*700 new garda recruits with extra garda budget of 81 million

*32 million extra for the Defence Forces

*No across the board tax cuts

*Increase in Home Carer Credit of 100 euro to bring it to 1600 euro

*Earned Income Credit going up 150 to 1500

*Banking levy increasing from 59 to 170 per cent

*Increase in threshold for tax free threshold for inheritance tax by 15,000 to 335,000

*Living Alone allowance to increase by 5 euro

*One Parent Family Payment going up by 15 euro and 10 euro for working family payment

*Fuel allowance increasing by 2 euro a week

*13 million for warmer homes scheme