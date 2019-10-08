Listen: Budget 2020, Key Points.

The Finance Minister says this is a budget developed in the shadow of Brexit.
Paschal Donohoe is making a package of over 1.2 billon euro available to respond to the challenge;
Minister Donohoe has also announced funding for people who may lose their jobs post Brexit.
Key points:
*A €1.2 BILLION EURO PACKAGE, EXCLUDING EU FUNDING, TO RESPOND TO BREXIT, and so, in the event of a no-deal Brexit:
€45m transition fund
€42m rescue and restructuring fund
€8m transformation fund for food and non food businesses
€5m for micro finance ireland
€5m for LEO Brexit Fund
€2m for Intertrade Ireland
€3m for regulatory bodies
€85m for beef farmers
€14m for fisheries
€6m for livestock farmers and mushroom sector
€5m for food and drinks processing
*€365M FOR SOCIAL PROTECTION EXPENDITURE ON LIVE REGISTER AND 45M FOR PEOPLE TO TRANSITION TO NEW JOBS POST NO DEAL BREXIT
*€1.5bn into the rainy day fund from Ireland Strategic Investment Fund
*€ 650m TO SUPPORT AGRICULTURE, ENTERRPISE AND TOURISM, €220M OF THAT TO BE DEPLOYED IMMEDIATELY IF THERE'S NO DEAL
Decided not to put 500m extra promised from exchequer
*Tax measures to raise €300m and total net budget package of €2.9 billion.
*Total voted expenditure will be €70 billion next year .
*Department expecting a 0.6% deficit next year Economy is expected to grow by 0.7 per cent next year.
Up-Date, 13.32hrs
*Carbon tax will apply to auto fuels from tonight but other fuels will be delayed until May 2020 after winter heating season. Carbon tax will raise 90 million in 2020
*Carbon tax funding used for package targeted at Midlands/Newbridge headquartered Bord na Mona. €20m for a new energy efficiency scheme targeted initially at social housing stock in the region. €5m for peatland rehabilitation. € 6m for a just transition fund
*Midlands investment will support 400 environmentally sustainable jobs with 100 more through peatlands rehabilitation
*The 1% diesel surcharge will be replaced by a nitrogen oxide emissions based charge. It will apply to all new cars registered from 1st Jan 2020
*Benefit in Kind to have environmental rationale for commercial vehicles from 2023
*Extend BIK zero rate on electric cars to 2022
*Extend VRT relief on hybrids to 2020
*Diesel rebate scheme for hauliers to compensate for fuel cost increases
Up-Date, 13.35hrs
*Equalising electricity tax rates for businesses and non businesses
*Nearly €1bn for Dept of Business: €10 million for disruptive technologies fund and €600m for Brexit loan and growth scheme
Up-Date, 13.40hrs
*Increasing the R&D tax credit for small and micro companies from 25 to 30 per cent
*Increasing qualifying production cap for microbreweries from 40,000 to 50,000 hectolitres
*A relief for small independent bookmakers up to €50,000 a year from the betting duty
Up-Date, 13.45hrs
*Farm restructuring relief to be extended until 2022
*Government investing €2 billion in rural Ireland next year including 51m more for Dept of Agriculture
*€3 million to pilot a new agri-environmental schemes in 2020 to reduce emissions in sector
*€40 million for tourism specific initiatives in 2020
*€21 million increase in overseas aid to 837 million in 2020
*€384 million extra to Dept of Transport to total budget of 2.7 billion
Up-Date, 13.50hrs
*€3m for electric car infrastructure; will double the number of local authority on street charge points
*€8 million to Dept of Communications for retention of grants to buy electric cars
*€9m for sustainable mobility projects like greenways and urban cycling projects
Up-Date: 13.55hrs
Extra €20 million for homeless services bringing budget to 166 million
*€1.1 billion to support building of 11,000 social houses in 2020; an additional 12,000 in 2021
*€17.5 Million for the Land Development Agency and 186m for the serviced site fund and affordable housing
*€130 million for urban regeneration fund
*€2 million in additional funding for the RTB to step up powers
*Help to buy scheme extended as is until 2021
*Rate of stamp duty applicable to non-residential property to increase 1.5 per cent at midnight
Up-Date: 14:20
*Prescription charges to be reduced by 50c
*25 million extra for the National Treatment Purchase Fund
*Drug payment scheme being reduced 10 euro a month
*Cigarettes up 50c a pack
*Change in bands for over 70s so 56,000 more people get medical cards
*Free GP care for under 8s
*Free dental care for under 6s
*1 million additional home help hours
*20 million in slaintecare fund
*1,000 therapists, nurses and other healthcare workers to be recruited
*150 new teaching posts and 1.9 billion investment in special education
*400 teaching posts to support those with special educational needs and 1,000 SNAs
*0.1 per cent increase in higher ed training levy to raise 74 million
*60m extra for human capital initiative for 3,000 extra places in identified priority skill areas
*Extra 54 million for early learning and childcare
*700 new garda recruits with extra garda budget of 81 million
*32 million extra for the Defence Forces
*No across the board tax cuts
*Increase in Home Carer Credit of 100 euro to bring it to 1600 euro
*Earned Income Credit going up 150 to 1500
*Banking levy increasing from 59 to 170 per cent
*Increase in threshold for tax free threshold for inheritance tax by 15,000 to 335,000
*Living Alone allowance to increase by 5 euro
*One Parent Family Payment going up by 15 euro and 10 euro for working family payment
*Fuel allowance increasing by 2 euro a week
*13 million for warmer homes scheme