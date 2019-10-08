K Country

Four Gardai Assault Which Effecting Arrest In Waterford City.

: 10/08/2019 - 16:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Four gardaí have been assaulted while carrying out an arrest in Waterford City this morning.

It happened when officers were responding to a disturbance on Bridge Street at around 6:30am.

They all received minor injuries, and man in his 30s has been arrested.

