The Tanaiste says there's nobody that wants a Brexit deal more than Ireland.

Simon Coveney was responding to a Downing Street source who claimed the German Chancellor told Boris Johnson a deal was 'overwhelmingly unlikely'.

The British Prime Minister spoke with Angela Merkel this morning, with concerns that negotiations with Brussels are breaking down.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney says Ireland wants a deal, but the EU can't just give the UK what it wants:



