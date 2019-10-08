K Country

Listen: €1.2 Billion Budget 2020 Brexit Package Announced.

: 10/08/2019 - 16:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Paschal Donohoe has announced a €1.2 billion budget package to prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

It forms the major part of Budget 2020 along with carbon tax increases and a large jump in the health budget.

There won't be large tax cuts or welfare increases.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

