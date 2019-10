A search is underway for a 16-year-old boy reported missing from Dublin.

Colin Doyle, who was last seen in Ballinteer on Saturday, is described as 5' 6" in height, of stocky build with short brown hair.

Whan last seen he was wearing a grey cap, green track suit and a green fleece.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the gardai in Dundrum.

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana.