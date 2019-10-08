K Country

Listen: Opposition Parties Say Budget 2020 Doesn't Help The Worst Off.

: 10/08/2019 - 16:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Opposition parties have criticised Budget 2020 saying it doesn't help the worst off and lacks ambition.

Paschal Donohoe announced his plans for next year with the possibility of a no-deal Brexit looming large in his mind.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe has more:

