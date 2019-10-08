Public Meeting Called On Kilsaran's Plans For Ballyshannon Quarry.

A public meeting on a proposal for a quarry in Ballyshannon is to take place on Monday.

Kilsaran Concrete (trading as Kilsaran Build), is seeking planning permission of Kildare County Council for a new sand and gravel extraction site on a 32.2 hectare tract of land.

The "active" area of the site is c.17.2 hectares.

The proposed extraction operational period is for 12 years with 2 years to complete restoration (total duration sought 14 years).

KCC is scheduled to issue its decision on the planning application on November 27th.

Some residents and businesses in the area are expressing opposition to the proposal, and have called and public meeting.

It is taking place in Ballyshannon Hall on Monday at 8pm.

Kfm has invited Kilsarin to interview, and has requested a statement.

***Image courtesy Google Maps: Racefield/Ballyshannon. For illustrative purposes, only; this is not a site map.

The development description, as published by Kildare County Council, is: "A new sand and gravel extraction development on an overall site of c.32.2 hectares and comprises: Extraction of sand and gravel with excavation (dry and wet workings) occurring within a c.17.2 ha active area (location to vary over the operational phase) and related mobile processing activities that includes crushing, washing and screening and all ancillary works, plant and structures (including closed circuit silt disposal lagoons); Stockpiling of overburden (topsoil, subsoil and waste), raw and finished aggregates (prior to processing on-site / transportation off-site); Staff facilities including prefabricated canteen facility and welfare facilities (located within an existing agricultural shed); Ancillary site works including hardstand areas, bunded and covered fuel tanks, weighbridge, wheelwash, and packaged waste water treatment system; Perimeter landscaped screening berms; A new vehicular access point onto the L8006 including boundary treatment and signage; Landscaping and full restoration of the site with the establishment of a terrestrial and freshwater wildlife habitat; and The proposed extraction operational period is for 12 years with 2 years to complete restoration (total duration sought 14 years). This application is accompanied by an Environmental Impact Assessment Report and Natura Impact Statement, all development

Development Address:

Racefield,,Ballyshannon,,Kilcullen,,Co. Kildare."