In Kfm traffic and travel news,

Traffic is very heavy on the M4, westbound, between the Leixlip and Celbridge junctions.

There are also delays, eastbound, at Celbridge.

This is having a knock-on effect on traffic volumes in Celbridge.

While its slow on the Kilcullen Road in Naas, from Piper's Hill to the roundabout.

Image: Google Maps