Up to 1,300 homes are to be built for a new suburb in South Dublin.

Cherrywood Village will be a mix of houses and apartments along with two public parks and retail space.

Developers Quintain expects construction to begin before the end of the year, with the village to be fully occupied by 2025.

There are plans for over 3,000 new homes in the area along with transport links.

Stock image: Shutterstock