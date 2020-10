Kildare's 14 day Covid 19 incidence has risen to 95.7 cases per 100,000 people.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre's data is up to midnight on October 6th

213 people in Kildare have been diagnosed with the virus in the 14 days to Tuesday

Kildare's rate is higher than than in 13 other counties.

The national incidence rate is 124.4 and 5,925 people have been diagnosed with Covid 19 in the two weeks to October 3rd.