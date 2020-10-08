Listen: Homeless Kildare Man Who Set Up Tent Outside KCC Offered Accommodation.

A homeless Kildare man, who set up a tent outside Kildare County Council's headquarters yesterday has now been offered accommodation.

John has complex health needs - he takes 30 tablets a day to control Type 1 Diabetes and pancreatitis, and is in recovery from alcoholism.

He is 38 and has been in homelessness for some years.

John was offered what he says is unsuitable accommodation in Athy, briefly, and, speaking to Kfm, says there are not enough beds for single men.

John has since been offered accommodation and Kfm requested a statement of Kildare County Council on John's situation yesterday.

KCC says "Kildare County Council does not comment on individual cases."

Social Democrats Cllr., Chris Pender, has experienced homelessness and offered to pay for B&B accommodation for John, out of his own pocket.

He agrees that single people in homelessness are not being catered to.

Extended interviews with John and Cllr. Pender, conducted by Clem Ryan, were broadcast on Kildare Today this morning

File image: KCC headquarters, Aras Cill Dara/RollingNews