A Kildare man has won gold for the best individual image in a FIAP biennial nature competition

Thi image, of a stag on a frosty early morning, was one of a 10 image panel entered by the Irish Photographic Federation to represent Ireland

In all, 33 countries took part in the competition, and Ireland placed 6th, overall.

Winning photographer, Tom Ormond is a member of Celbridge Camera Club.

He is delighted with the honour.

Tom Ormond joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.