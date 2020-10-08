K Drive

17, 540 New Covid 19 Cases Reported In The UK Today & 77 Deaths.

There's been a jump in the daily number of people in the UK who've tested positive for coronavirus.

It's gone up by nearly 3, 400 from yesterday, to 17, 540.

A further 77 deaths have been recorded.

 

