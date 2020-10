Delays are building on the approach to Operation Fánacht checkpoints on the Kildare/Dublin border on the N7 and N4.

They are in the region of ten minutes, at present.

Yesterday, delays of up to 90 minutes were reported at both locations.

Gardai have changed the lay-out of the checkpoints today, to include a dedicated HGV lane.

Image: Garda checkpoint on the N7 at Blackchurch/An Garda Siochana.