From Monday, There Will Be No Countries On The Travel Green List.

: 08/10/2020 - 16:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
plane_sunset_take_off.jpeg

There will be no countries on the green list for safe travel from Monday.

The Department of Foreign affairs say Ireland continues to work with EU partners to finalise negotiations on co-ordinating travel within the union.

It's referred to as the traffic light system.

There are currently just four countries, Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Liechtenstein, that people can travel to without having to restrict their movements when they return.

The current green list will expire on Sunday night.

 

Stock image: Shutterstock

