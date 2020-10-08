K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Pieta House Founder Says There Should Be A Referendum On Assisted Dying.

: 08/10/2020 - 16:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
pieta_house_logo.png

The founder of Pieta House says there should be a referendum on any new law on assisted dying, rather than rushing through legislation.

It's after TDs backed the Dying With Dignity Bill last night which would allow people with terminal illnesses to end their lives.

Kildare TDs Réada Cronin & Patricia Ryan, of Sinn Fein, Fianna Fáil's James Lawless, Fine Gael's Bernard Durkan and Social Democrat Catherine Murphy were among the 81.

Independent Cathal Berry and Fine Gael's Martin Heydon voted against.

Kildare's remaining TD, Sean O'Fearghail, cannot vote as he holds the position of Ceann Comhairle

It now moves to committee stage.

Former Senator Joan Freeman says a decision on a new law on such a sensitive issue should not be left to the Dail alone:

17joan.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!