Listen: Pieta House Founder Says There Should Be A Referendum On Assisted Dying.

The founder of Pieta House says there should be a referendum on any new law on assisted dying, rather than rushing through legislation.

It's after TDs backed the Dying With Dignity Bill last night which would allow people with terminal illnesses to end their lives.

Kildare TDs Réada Cronin & Patricia Ryan, of Sinn Fein, Fianna Fáil's James Lawless, Fine Gael's Bernard Durkan and Social Democrat Catherine Murphy were among the 81.

Independent Cathal Berry and Fine Gael's Martin Heydon voted against.

Kildare's remaining TD, Sean O'Fearghail, cannot vote as he holds the position of Ceann Comhairle

It now moves to committee stage.

Former Senator Joan Freeman says a decision on a new law on such a sensitive issue should not be left to the Dail alone: