Tributes Are Being Paid To Micheál O'Suilleabhain On His Death.

: 11/08/2018 - 11:11
Author: Ciara Plunkett
micheal_o_suilleabhain_24_02_2005_rollingnews.jpg

Tributes are being paid to the musician, composer and academic Micheál O'Suilleabhain who's died at the age of 67.

He was born in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and was one of the most prominent figures in Irish traditional music.

In a statement, his family say it's with "enormous sadness" that they announce his death.

The University of Limerick, where he worked as a professor, says he leaves a rich legacy through his own music and the academy he founded.

President Michael D Higgins says his music will forever be enjoyed by countless people - describing him as a representative of Irishness at its best.

File image: Micheál O'Suilleabhain/RollingNews

 

