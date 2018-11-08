Study: 10% Of Teachers Are Subjected To Cyberbullying By Students.

1 in 10 teachers has been the victim of online bullying by a student, according to a new study.

In a survey of 577 post-primary school teachers, 15 per cent said they had heard of a colleague being cyberbullied by a pupil.

The DCU study says students are circulating demeaning images and videos of teachers online, and researchers are calling for more supports to be made available to protect their online safety.

Liam Challenor is a researcher at the University - he says many teachers change their names online;